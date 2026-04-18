St. Vincent hands Grenada major defeat in Winlott tournament

St. Vincent and the Grenadines handed Grenada a major 60-run defeated to move into third place in the fifth round clash in the 2026 Winlott / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament, which was played at Benjamin Park on Friday April 17, 2026.

It was a delayed start to the game as heavy overnight rain fell parts of the ground unfit for play. Following the drying operations by the ground staff, the umpires reduced the match to a 35-over inning per side, and play began at 12:00 noon.

Having won the toss, St. Vincent and the Grenadines batted first, posting 181 for 6 with Lebron Douglas leading the batting effort with 44 from 32 balls, and Damali Phillips chipping in with 33 from 54.

For the Grenadians, Desrond Mitchell was his side’s best bowler finishing with figures of 3 wickets for 32 runs in his 7.0 overs.

In response, Grenada struggled against a good bowling display by St. Vincent and the Grenadines which was the catalyst for Grenada’s collapse, as it lost momentum following the dismissal of captain Khavaughn Bartholomew who made 32 from29 balls.

The required run rate kept climbing as Elran Glasgow who finished with 3 wickets, Kazado Henry and Olani Slack both picked up 2 each, tightening their grip as they choked the life out of the batting.

In the other scheduled match of the day which was a top of the table clash between defending champions Dominica and Saint Lucia at the Geneva Playing Field, not a ball was bowled as the umpires called the game off following inspections at 10:10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., and then at 1:15 p.m.

This leaves all to be decided on Saturday April 18, 2026 in the sixth and final round of matches of the 2026 Winlott / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament. Saint Lucia takes on Grenada at the Geneva Playing Field, while defending champions Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines do battle at Benjamin Park.