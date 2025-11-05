SVG Has No Room for Error, Says Gonsalves

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves ripped into Opposition Leader Godwin Friday’s leadership potential, emphasizing the critical importance of strong governance for St. Vincent and the Grenadines during challenging times.

In a pointed address on Tuesday night, Gonsalves highlighted the unique vulnerabilities of small nations like St. Vincent, stressing that leadership mistakes can have devastating and long-lasting consequences.

“In a country with limited resources, the scope for error is extremely narrow,” he explained. “Unlike larger nations with robust bureaucracies and extensive support systems, a single misstep can impact the entire population.”

Gonsalves launched a direct attack on Godwin Friday’s leadership qualities, characterizing him as “weak, indecisive, lazy, and fake.”

He cited a recent controversial entertainment event as an example of Friday’s ineffective leadership, referencing an incident involving an artist’s performance that created public tension.

Drawing on his nearly 25-year tenure as Prime Minister, Gonsalves emphasized the critical nature of experienced leadership.

“When you’re managing a small, fragile nation, every decision carries immense weight,” he stated. “You cannot afford to place inexperienced hands at the helm during perilous times.”

Gonsalves message was clear: “You can’t take a chance with leadership that only has a ‘learner’s permit’ during challenging times. The risk is simply unacceptable.”