St Vincent has the potential for a $20 million horticultural sector

Potential $20 million horticulture industry for SVG

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, believes that St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has the potential for a $20 million horticultural business.

During an interview with the API, Minister Caesar stated that with the upcoming building of multiple hotels across the country, there would be great demand for flowers at these businesses, and he does not want SVG to become a nation that imports flowers on a massive scale.

“I believe we could easily have a $20 million industry here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines annually; that would include exports as well,” he said. “We also have to consider that many of our neighbors—you’re talking about other islands around us in the OECS—are importing, so the markets are right here on our doorsteps, and we have to act now.”

Minister Caesar stated that during his recent visit to Cuba, horticulture was discussed in terms of obtaining support for its development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.