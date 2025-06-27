Ms. Zaylie Lewis has been recognised by Helen’s Daughters for graduating top of her class in the Associate of Applied Science in Agricultural Science & Entrepreneurship programme at SVGCC!

Zaylie, who grows her own chive, eggplants & peppers, says her love for plants and desire to be an entrepreneur inspired her programme choice at the SVGCC.

During a special handing-over ceremony, Ms. Shaquana Barbour, SVG Programme Coordinator for Helen’s Daughters, presented Zaylie with a plaque, certificate of appreciation and a cash prize.

In 2024, Zaylie made history as one of the first Vincentians to receive a Helen’s Daughters scholarship, which covered her tuition.

Ms. Glynis Hay, Senior Lecturer at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, who was on hand for the presentation, commended Zaylie for her contribution to the changing face of agriculture in SVG and wished her continued success.