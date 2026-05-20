Historic courthouse to be redesigned for civil courts

The government has announced a major initiative to modernize the nation’s judicial infrastructure, highlighted by plans for a new courthouse and the refurbishment of historic legal facilities.

Honorable Andrew John, Minister of Urban Development, recently detailed a roadmap for these projects, which are being managed by his ministry as part of a broader effort to upgrade capital facilities.

A key component of the plan involves the rebuilding and refurbishment of the old courthouse building, which previously also housed the parliament.

According to Minister John, this structure is being specifically redesigned to house the civil courts. The project is currently awaiting final input from Eastern Caribbean judicial authorities to ensure the design meets the necessary standards for court operations.

To address the need for more specialized and modern legal spaces, the government is moving forward with the development of a new “Hall of Justice”. The facility is slated for construction on a parcel of land opposite the Ministry of Agriculture. Once completed, this new courthouse is intended to be the primary home for criminal courts and other related judicial offices.

While original plans included a new parliament building adjacent to the Hall of Justice, Minister John indicated that this aspect of the project has been placed on hold. He noted that the current temporary facilities in Calliaqua are “wonderful” and are serving the government’s needs effectively for the time being, allowing the ministry to prioritize the judicial facilitie.