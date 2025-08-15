First volume of SVG’s history unveiled

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a significant step towards preserving its authentic narrative with the launch of “Native Genocide and African Enslavement in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to 1838” – the first comprehensive volume documenting the nation’s early historical journey.

Four distinguished Vincentian historians – Dr. Adrian Fraser, Dr. Arnold Thomas, Dr. Cleve Scott, and Dr. Garrey Dennie – have collaborated to produce this landmark publication, officially launched at the University of the West Indies Global Campus in Kingstown.

Minister of Culture Carlos James emphasized the profound significance of the work, describing it as “a document of our story, written by our own Vincentians.” He highlighted the critical importance of presenting historical narratives through an authentic, local lens rather than a Eurocentric perspective.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who received the volume, delivered a keynote address titled “Our Vincentian Civilisation: Retrospect and Prospect.” Having already partially reviewed the manuscript, he expressed fascination with the scholarly work.

The volume meticulously examines the complex period of native genocide and African enslavement, concluding with the critical moment of slavery’s abolition in 1838 – a pivotal era in the nation’s developmental trajectory.

First volume produced entirely by Vincentian historians

Covers period of native genocide and African enslavement

Challenges traditional Eurocentric historical narratives

Provides comprehensive local perspective on early national history

The volume promises to be an essential resource for students, researchers, and anyone seeking to understand the nuanced historical foundations of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.