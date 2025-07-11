International Stars, West Indies cricket legends to converge in St Vincent for historic festival

St Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to make cricket history this August as it hosts what promises to be the Caribbean’s most ambitious emancipation cricket festival.

Tourism Minister Carlos James revealed that the government will unveil the complete calendar of events next week, describing the festival as a groundbreaking celebration that will unite cricket with emancipation themes and cultural festivities.

“You will hear about it very soon within the next couple of days – an emancipation Cricket Festival, which is going to feature international cricketers from as far as Bangladesh, West Indies cricketers from the region, cricketers from England and cricketers from the United States,” James announced.

Perhaps most exciting for cricket enthusiasts is the confirmed participation of West Indies legends from the historic 1975 World Cup campaign. These pioneering players, who helped establish the Caribbean as a cricket powerhouse.

“They are going to be here with us for the tournament. It will be one of the biggest international cricket festivals ever to be had in the entire region, and we’re going to marry it with culture, so you are going to have some entertainment with that, local entertainment and international entertainment as part of the package.”

The 1975 World Cup holds special significance in West Indies cricket history, marking the beginning of their golden era. Having these legends present will add immeasurable prestige to the event while providing younger players and fans with unprecedented access to cricket royalty, the minister noted.

James says the festival represents more than just cricket – it’s a strategic fusion of sports tourism with St Vincent’s cultural identity.

“The event will coincide with the theme of emancipation as stakeholders look at how they are going to marry sports tourism with festivals and the cultural components. This approach reflects a growing trend in Caribbean tourism, where destinations are leveraging their unique cultural stories to create more authentic and engaging visitor experiences”.

The cricket festival is just one component of an ambitious year-round events calendar designed to maintain consistent tourist traffic.

“For almost every month of the year, we are going to build the calendar of activities that is going to drive traffic to the island and ensure that there is quality entertainment, quality festivals and activities for locals and visitors who are coming to the shores of Saint Vincent,” he stated.

The calendar includes major celebrations for the island’s independence in October, with James promising “another big spectacle from the Independence Committee.” November will feature the Cannabis Festival, while December brings the popular Night Mornings celebration.

The festival’s timing during August also capitalizes on peak travel season, when many international visitors are seeking Caribbean destinations.