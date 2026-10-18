Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture, and the Creative Industries, Romel Currency, has hailed the upcoming Canadian National Cricket League (NCL) GT20 tournament as a massive win for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, calling the hosting of the international event an “economic no-brainer” for the nation.

Speaking at a National Independence Committee press conference, Currency outlined key details for the historic tournament, which marks the first time the Canadian league is being hosted outside of Canada.

The tournament will officially bowler off on October 23 and run through November 2, culminating in the grand finals at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. A total of 18 matches will be played across the 11-day event.

Five Canadian teams will compete for the title:

Toronto Kings

Brampton Blazers

Mississauga Skyhawks

Vancouver Guardians

Montreal Warriors

Match action will feature a double-header schedule daily, with the first game starting at 10:00 a.m. and the evening match under lights beginning at 7:00 p.m..

Currency emphasized the high competitive standard of the NCL GT20, noting that world-renowned cricketers such as Chris Gayle and Australia’s Steve Smith have previously featured in the league.

This year’s competition will feature a dynamic blend of Canadian, Caribbean, and international players. Regional stars such as Andre Fletcher, Shadrack Descarte, and Ryan John are set to participate. Additionally, local cricket fans will have a home player to cheer for, with Vincentian cricketer Dilano Douglas suitup for one of the participating franchises.

Highlighting the wider benefits to the local economy, Currency pointed out that hosting five international squads will directly boost local hospitality, catering, and vending sectors. At least three major hotels will host the visiting teams and officials.

“Economically, it’s a no-brainer to have this tournament here compared to what the country will be putting out,” Currency stated, commending Sports Minister Kashaka Cupid and West Indies Cricket Board President Dr. Kishore Shallow for securing the deal.

To ensure widespread public participation, affordable pricing structures have been established:

Weekdays : $10 EC

: $10 EC Weekends : $15 EC

: $15 EC Grand Finals : $20 EC

: $20 EC School Children: Free entry for students in school uniform accompanied by a teacher or physical education instructor.

Closing his address, Currency urged Vincentians to bring their families out to Arnos Vale to enjoy the atmosphere and celebrate national independence through sport.

“In a world filled with so much chaos, it’s often nice to find good reason to celebrate,” Currency remarked. “Come along, have some fun, enjoy the cricket, and happy Independence to everybody.”