SVG to host 2026 netball world cup qualifier

SVG TO HOST THE 2026 AMERICAS NETBALL WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has once again made its mark on the regional and international netball stage.

On October 29th, 2025, the country was officially awarded hosting rights for 2026 Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier, following the vote of the members of the Americas Netball Region.

The tournament is scheduled for October 13th to 23rd 2026 and will determine two teams that will join the Sunshine Girls of Jamaica to represent the Americas Region at the Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, from 25th August to 5th September 2027.

President of the SVG Netball Association, Ms. Natasha Baptiste, expressed pride in this achievement and gratitude to all who supported the successful bid.

“This will be a great opportunity for sports tourism and an ideal time for our Vincy Jewels to compete on home soil. One major element that helped us to secure the bid was the official letter of commitment from the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure that our Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is transformed into an indoor facility”, Baptiste said. “We look forward to this development, as it will change the landscape for all sporting disciplines that require indoor venues to host regional competitions without concern for weather conditions.”

The SVG Netball Association is expected to commence planning and logistical arrangements in short order as the nation prepares to welcome the region for what promises to be a landmark event in Vincentian sport.