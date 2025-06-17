Come July 26, 2025, squads of 62 athletes along with officials from the four Windward Islands – Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and hosts St. Vincent and the Grenadines are scheduled to converge on St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the 2025 Windward Islands School Games.

Sponsored by Canadian Bank Note and Windward Islands Lotteries, the decades-old Windward Islands School Games are arguably the oldest school games in the world, having started about 1912. This year’s games will feature competition in track and field, netball, football, volleyball, and basketball amongst the four island squads, from July 26 to August 03, 2025.

Meanwhile preparations have begun to host the four squads, with Directors of Sports of the four islands meeting in Kingstown, the capital of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on May 22, 2025.

In addressing the meeting’s opening ceremony, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Minister for Sports Dr. Orando Brewster stated: “We have to, we have to make sure that it is held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Here we are today, with all of the stakeholders, making sure that we plan to, to perfection, but not perfection that would be the enemy of the greater good, but make sure that we have all the pieces and the parts in place, so that we can have a successful Windward Games 2025.

“As the Minister of Sports, I’m, I’m, I’m hoping, and I have high expectations from our young people, when we welcome them to the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, because I know the Games is not only about what happens on the day that we actually play, but I always say sports is played on and off the field or the hard court, or wherever you go, and they’re ambassadors to our various countries.”