St Vincent hosts workshop on production of Styrofoam concrete blocks

The Sustainable Development Unit SVG, in partnership with the OECS ReMLit, hosted a training workshop facilitated by Mr. Dexter Bacchus.

The workshop was part of the ReMLit project (Reducing Marine Pollution in the Eastern Caribbean) intervention in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The session illustrated how styrofoam can be recycled to produce lightweight concrete, which can then be molded into a range of value-added products, particularly in the construction and agriculture industries.

The effort is part of project component 2: “establishing a sustainable plastic waste recycling program through an effective private public partnership.”