Investigation Underway After House Fire in Rose Place

POLICE INVESTIGATE HOUSE FIRE IN ROSE PLACE

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire that occurred in Rose Place, Kingstown, in the vicinity of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, police received a report of a house fire in the area. The Fire Brigade was immediately alerted and responded promptly to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters met a one-bedroom wooden and board structure measuring approximately 10 x 15 feet engulfed in flames.

The structure and its contents were completely destroyed. Additionally, the staircase leading to the upper floor of a nearby two-storey building sustained damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the police with this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at (784) 456-1810, Police Emergency at 911/999, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with strict confidence.

The RSVGPF continues to urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to fire safety practices, especially in densely populated communities.