SVG housing audit exposes displacement list discrepancies

Following a comprehensive review of housing records, the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines discovered that hundreds of families were incorrectly categorized as displaced due to previous political mismanagement.

Housing Minister Andrew John revealed that the official count of those in need was reduced by half after identifying individuals who already possessed permanent residences.

To rectify the ongoing housing crisis caused by Hurricane Beryl, the administration is now prioritizing the distribution of building supplies and securing international funding from organizations like the World Bank.

Current recovery efforts include finishing incomplete structures and providing rental assistance to the remaining 300 families truly without homes.

This new initiative aims to streamline disaster recovery by removing bureaucratic delays and ensuring that resources reach those with the most urgent needs in the Southern Grenadines.