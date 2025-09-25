SVG MOH introduces HPV testing at 4 locations

As the Ministry of Health begins to implement its National Strategy for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince, stressed the urgency of the effort, noting that in 2024 alone, 17 Vincentian women lost their lives to cervical cancer.

Minister Prince said the National Strategy for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer (2025-2030) will guide the country’s response, focusing on vaccination, screening, and access to treatment, and called on healthcare workers to approach the fight with sensitivity and dedication.

The launch of the project took place on Tuesday, September 23, was described as not just symbolic, but a call to action to protect women and secure a future free from cervical cancer.

The initiative introduces Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) DNA testing in the public system for the first time, beginning October 6 at pilot sites in Georgetown, Sandy Bay, Layou, and Buccament.

Women testing negative will be rescreened in five years, while those testing positive will receive timely follow-up.