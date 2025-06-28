Promoter Hy Ellis dies in vehicle collision

St Vincent recorded a road fatality along with a possible homicide as the nation’s 2025 Carnival celebrations kicked off on Friday, 27 June.

St Vincent Times understands that on Friday (night), 27 June, a motor vehicle collision left Hy Ellis, a Vincentian foreign-based promoter, dead.

According to sources, the collision took place at the tarmac of the now-defunct E.T. Joshua airport, in Arnos Vale.

Meanwhile, a domestic dispute has left one man dead in the community of Yambou.

St Vincent Times understands that two brothers were fighting on Friday night, and a father who intervened as peacemaker was hit in the temple with an object.

This publication understands he was rushed to the Mesopotamia health centre and later died.

Police have not issued any information on any of the aforementioned.