New port scanner to combat illegal weapons influx

Strong Message to Illegal Weapons Importers in St. Vincent

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government has deployed a cutting-edge $2.7 million scanner at the Modern Port in Kingstown, sending a clear warning to those attempting to smuggle weapons into the country.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves unveiled the “magnificent” piece of equipment during a Unity Labour Party mass meeting, directly addressing potential weapons smugglers.

“We have a problem with guns coming in containers,” Dr. Gonsalves emphasized, “and this scanner will be able to see everything inside a container, no matter where you try to hide it.”

The installation comes on the heels of a significant weapons seizure on April 9, 2024, when police intercepted a cache including a .38 special revolver and 2,538 rounds of ammunition at the Campden Park Container Port. This incident highlighted the growing challenge of illegal firearms in the nation.

Despite a previous gun amnesty program that yielded minimal results, law enforcement remains committed to disrupting illegal weapons importation.

The new scanner represents a technological breakthrough in the fight against gun-related crime.

The scanner, set to be officially operational following the port’s opening on October 25, 2025, symbolizes the government’s commitment to protecting citizens and disrupting illegal weapons networks.

As Gonsalves pointedly stated, the message is clear: “We will see everything, and we will keep these guns off the streets.”