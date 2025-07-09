CSME free movement of nationals

St. Vincent (SVG) is among four CARICOM member states that will implement full free movement of nationals by October 1, 2025. This will mark a major step forward in regional integration under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

They are Barbados, Belize, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica.

CARICOM Chairman Andrew Holness made the announcement during the closing news conference.

Holness said the leaders agreed that the pace and scope of implementation [were] just too slow.

Holness said the four nations reiterated their willingness to implement full free movement under the Protocol on Enhanced Cooperation, which all CARICOM members signed.

Full free movement within CARICOM allows for the free movement of skilled nationals, services, and capital and the right to establish businesses or offer services in other participating member states without restrictions. The free movement of skilled nationals means that qualified workers can seek employment in other member states without needing work permits.

Holness also announced that CARICOM leaders agreed to expand the list of approved skilled categories under the CSME regime.

“Aviation personnel have been added to the list, and it is worth noting that Jamaica contributed three new occupations: photogrammetry, field maintenance personnel, and aircraft maintenance personnel,” he said.

The October rollout in four countries is expected to serve as a key test case for full free movement across the region, part of CARICOM’s broader 2030 agenda for deeper economic and social integration.