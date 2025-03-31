Govt allocates funds for airport improvements across SVG

AIA- CATALYST FOR DEVELOPMENT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves contends that the Argyle International Airport is by far, one of the most transformative projects in this country’s history. Gonsalves said the impact of the project is far reaching, especially in boosting Tourism on the mainland.

He added that plans are also underway for further extension of the airport and funds are allocated for improvements on other airports, which includes 1.5 million for the Sir James Mitchell Airport in Bequia, 900 thousand dollars for the airport on Union Island and 750 thousand dollars on the airport at Canouan.

The Prime Minister also noted that there will be technical assistance from Cuba which would include Mechanical Engineers, Co-ordinator, an Aerodrome specialist among others. “Levels of expertise I don’t have here so I have to bring them in,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

The Argyle International Airport is the single largest capital project in this country’s history, with the second largest being the Port Modernization project scheduled to be completed in August 2025.