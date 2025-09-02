Indoor netball facility for SVG following Vincy Jewels ECCB series win

SVG TO HAVE FIRST INDOOR NETBALL FACILITY

Minister of Sport Hon. Orando Brewster has announced that plans are being made to construct the first indoor facility for netball.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony on Monday, Minister Brewster said the ECCB champions Vincy Jewels have done well and Government is moving towards creating additional sporting facilities to enhance the development of Netball in the country.

“I am going to push diligently to ensure as Minister of sports, I can you your first indoor facility at Amos Vale. We have already selected the venue, and we are finishing up the 3D renderings and I am going to share it with the entire team, because I want you guys to be a part of this,” Minister Brewster said.

The Vincy Jewels, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ premier Senior Women’s netball team, returned to the state last evening having successfully defended their title at the 5th ECCB International Netball Series, held from August 23 to 31, 2025 at the Tanteen Netball facility in Grenada.