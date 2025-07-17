SVG Hosts International Sailors for Elite Training at New Sailing Centre

The SVG Sailing Association held a successful High Performance Race Training Clinic, at the newly established High Performance Centre at Canash Beach, St Vincent. The four-day event, ran from July 13th to 16th, and brought together international youth sailors from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada and top local talent preparing for the upcoming Junior PanAm Games.

Supported by the SVG Olympic Committee and led by Olympic Coach Rob Holden, the clinic provided elite-level coaching in race tactics, boat handling, physical conditioning, and mental preparation. “The goal”, said Holden, “was to sharpen competitive skills and prepare athletes for the global stage.”

“This is a major step forward for sailing in St Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Jenny Trumble, President, SVG Sailing Association. “By bringing Olympic-level coaching to our shores and supporting athletes on the path to the Junior PanAm Games, we’re putting SVG firmly on the international sailing map.”

The event is also a key milestone in SVG’s long-term vision to develop St Vincent as a regional centre for high performance sailing, providing opportunities for youth sailors across the Caribbean to train, compete, and grow.

With its reliable trade winds, world-class sailing conditions, and growing infrastructure, SVG is positioning itself as a leading destination for race training and international regattas.