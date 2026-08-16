SVG is premier place for Taiwanese private investment

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday has officially presented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as an ideal destination for Taiwanese private-sector investment, marking a significant shift in the 45-year diplomatic alliance between the two nations.

Speaking at the 2026 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trade and Investment Opportunity Seminar in Taipei on Wednesday, the Prime Minister declared that the country is transitioning its bilateral relations toward a deeper “economic partnership” rooted in commercial participation, technology transfer, and enterprise investment.

The Prime Minister’s visit—his first intercontinental trip since his election in November—serves as the launchpad for a modern economic agenda. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, emphasized that while the alliance remains built on shared democratic principles, it must now evolve beyond traditional technical assistance.

“We are moving… towards an actionable framework for co-prosperity,” Minister Bramble stated, noting the inauguration of the Latin American and Caribbean Trade Office (LACTO) in Taipei. To facilitate this, Kingstown will operationalize a dedicated SVG Trade Desk within LACTO to serve as a “concierge interface” for Taiwanese firms seeking secure investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Friday outlined a four-pillar economic action plan designed to provide a stable platform for Taiwanese capital:

Formalizing Trade Frameworks: A new agreement aims to provide tariff-free entry for Vincentian marine, agricultural, and manufactured goods into Taiwan, while lowering costs for equipment imports to SVG. Nearshore Trade Arbitrage: Investors were encouraged to use SVG as a hub for the CARICOM market. Goods manufactured or substantially transformed in SVG enter other Caribbean member states duty-free, offering a strategic “gateway” to broader Western Hemisphere corridors. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): The government is seeking partners for Renewable Energy Microgrids, particularly following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024. Focus areas include decentralised green power on Union Island, commercial fisheries, and sustainable eco-tourism real estate. Next-Generation Technical MOUs: Collaborative efforts with TaiwanICDF include the rollout of a digital Health Information System at the new Arnos Vale General Hospital and the establishment of high-tech agricultural parks featuring automated drip irrigation.

Chairman of Invest SVG, Ambassador H.E. Kevin Hope, detailed a business climate characterized by fiscal incentives, tax holidays, and streamlined property acquisition. The government has prioritized several growth sectors for immediate investment:

Agribusiness: High-value food processing, including the arrowroot industry and Vincyfresh Ltd.

High-value food processing, including the arrowroot industry and Vincyfresh Ltd. Maritime Infrastructure: The expansion of port free zones at Kingstown and Campden Park, alongside the modernization of the Ottley Hall Marina and Shipyard.

The expansion of port free zones at Kingstown and Campden Park, alongside the modernization of the Ottley Hall Marina and Shipyard. The Blue Economy: Joint ventures in commercial fishing, fleet modernization, and the construction of certified cold-storage facilities for global export.

Joint ventures in commercial fishing, fleet modernization, and the construction of certified cold-storage facilities for global export. Innovation: Opportunities in cybersecurity training at the National ICT Centre and the decarbonization of the national grid.

Prime Minister Friday reassured potential investors of the country’s institutional security and legal protections. “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is open to investment,” he told the delegation of private-sector leaders. “We invite you to join us in building a prosperous commercial partnership”.