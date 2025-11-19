North Leeward Member of Parliament Carlos James has emphatically denied owning a Maserati currently stationed at Port Kingstown, which has been valued at over half a million dollars.

The vehicle has been the subject of intense speculation across social media platforms and local radio programs.

During a political meeting in Spring Village, James directly addressed the rumors, recounting a journalist’s inquiry about the vehicle’s ownership. “They say it’s the millionaire from North Leeward who owns it,” James stated, criticizing what he perceives as political propaganda from the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP).

The MP expressed frustration with what he called the NDP’s tendency to engage in “lies, propaganda, and backwardness” instead of focusing on substantive policy discussions. James emphasized his commitment to meaningful political discourse.

During his speech, James also made some personal remarks, clarifying a statement about his affections, saying, “Certainly I don’t love men in any special way, and I’m not bad-minded. Stop calling my name.”

In a related development, James has also responded to recent challenges from NDP North Leeward candidate Kishore Shallow regarding a company called Belmonte Holdings Ltd.

He categorically stated that he has no ownership or association with the company and is prepared to pursue legal action to address these claims.