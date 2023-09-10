St Vincent joins Morocco in grieving victims of the earthquake

Following the devastating earthquake in Marrakesh, the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have expressed their condolences to the people of Morocco.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Saturday night, “This is truly a period of mourning for the immediate families, friends and loved ones, and the entire Moroccan people.” However, we in St. Vincent and the Grenadines mourn alongside you, our brothers and sisters. It is a profound tragedy since we are one people. We respect our countries’ treasured historical, cultural, and diplomatic ties.”

“During this perilous time, we, the people of SVG, stand in solidarity with you.” We pray for those who have lost loved ones, for the health of the over 1,400 people who are critically ill, and for the restoration of the strength and fortitude required by all affected to continue to heal and flourish.”

Over 2,000 people were killed in the earthquake that struck late Friday evening. Over 1,400 people were injured and are receiving medical attention.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.8.