St Vincent joins PAHO in observing Vaccination Week in the Americas

From April 23rd to 30th, 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will participate in Vaccination Week in the Americas, organized by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The slogan for this year is “Are You Fully Vaccinated? Get All Your Shots”.

Throughout the week, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and the Nursing Community will be holding a variety of activities in each Health District.

This program promotes vaccination to prevent a wide range of diseases, including Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, Polio, COVID-19 and many others.

The public is invited to attend these events. The COVID-19 Protocols will be implemented.