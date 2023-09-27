St Vincent joins with humanity in observing World Tourism Day 2023

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture joins the rest of the globe in commemorating globe Tourism Day 2023 today Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

Since 1980, World Tourism Day has been observed on September 27th each year to raise awareness of tourism’s importance to global economies. “Investing in People, Planet, and Prosperity: Tourism and Green Investments” is this year’s World Tourism Day topic. It is intended to “highlight the critical role tourism plays in sustainable development and the need for responsible and eco-friendly investments in the tourism sector,” according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

According to the UNWTO, there is a “need for more and better-targeted investments for people, the planet, and prosperity,” and that “now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity.”

The Ministry of Tourism of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to Director of Tourism Faylene King, will join its Caribbean counterparts for the Caribbean’s commemoration of World Tourism Day, which will take the shape of a virtual discussion hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). The event will bring together tourism practitioners from the public and commercial sectors, academia, and regional and international development partners to exchange views, best practices, and insights on the subject for World Tourism Day 2023.

The Ministry of Tourism is presently preparing preparations for Caribbean Tourism Month festivities, which take place in November each year. This year’s events, which will be hosted in collaboration with the SVG Tourism Authority and the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association, will once again strive to promote awareness about the significance of tourism to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.