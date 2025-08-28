Journalist Ashford Peters Receives Death Threat

In a deeply troubling development for press freedom in St. Vincent, journalist Ashford Peters of CIBS News has reported receiving a serious threat to his life, raising urgent concerns about media safety and professional intimidation.

Peters, who also works for The News newspaper, disclosed the alarming threat through his news blog, immediately taking the responsible step of reporting the matter to law enforcement authorities.

While specific details of the threat remain confidential to protect the ongoing investigation, the incident underscores the potential risks journalists face while performing their critical public service.

Threats against journalists are not just attacks on individuals, but direct assaults on press freedom and the public’s right to information. Each such incident sends a chilling message and can create an environment of fear and self-censorship.

A law enforcement source have confirmed they are treating the threat seriously.

Peters continues to maintain his professional commitment to journalism, demonstrating remarkable courage in the face of this direct threat to his personal safety.