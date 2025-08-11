Kids’ tourism summer camp sees record growth

KIDS TOURISM SUMMER CAMP 2025 WRAPS UP

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture officially concluded its 2025 Kids’ Tourism Summer Camp programme on Friday, 8th August 2025. This year’s programme brought together 147 children, an increase of 50 children, in comparison to the 2024 programme. There were participants from across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for a week of immersive tourism education, cultural activities, and environmental stewardship programming.

This year’s camp complements the culmination of the Ministry’s wider Tourism Sensitisation School Visits Programme, which has, to date, reached a remarkable 700 students nationwide. Through interactive presentations, guided field trips, and practical workshops, participants have gained a deeper understanding of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ natural and cultural assets, as well as the important role they play as future ambassadors for the nation’s tourism industry.

The Ministry sees the annual Kids’ Tourism Summer Camp as an investment in our children to be the guardians of the industry and custodians of our heritage. By planting the seeds of tourism awareness early, the Ministry commits to building a community that takes pride in its attractions, preserves its environment, and warmly welcomes visitors.

The Ministry will continue to prioritise tourism education initiatives year-round, ensuring that the next generation is empowered to protect and promote Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier destination.