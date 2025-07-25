ANNUAL KIDS’ TOURISM SUMMER CAMP UNDERWAY

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture is in final preparations for the annual Kids Tourism Summer Camp, to be hosted from August 4th – 8th 2025, based at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens.

The camp aims to educate and excite children ages 8-14 years old on the value of the tourism industry. It is a vibrant, educational initiative designed to blend interactive workshops, field trips, eco-activities, and cultural immersion exercises, offering campers a unique opportunity to learn about the tourism industry, their environment and their role in building a sustainable and vibrant nation.

Director of Tourism; Mrs. Faylene King, emphasised the importance of early engagement with the nation’s youth:

“Our children are the heartbeat of our future. This summer camp is not just an opportunity for excitement but more so about planting seeds of national pride, responsibility, and love for our 32 beautiful islands and cays. We want every camper to leave with a greater appreciation for the tourism product in St.Vincent and the Grenadines”.

The Ministry thanks its partners, for their continued support in yet another year of this endeavour.

The Kids Tourism Summer Camp forms part of the Ministry’s broader commitment to cultural preservation, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment. The initiative reflects the Ministry’s vision of ensuring that even the youngest citizens are equipped to contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.