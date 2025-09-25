School & club teams to battle in Kingstown’s round de town relay

This Sunday, September 28th, several school and club teams will take to the streets of Kingstown, for the highly anticipated annual, Round De Town Road Relay.

The race begins at 2:30, at the Halifax Street branch of the Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Teams will consist or 4 members, each running a one lap route around the city.

The race begins outside BOSVH (Halifax Street), turns right at Forrester’s Court (Ju-C Corner), then right at KFC onto Bay Street.

Primary School runners will go to Higginson Street and turn right at the Kingstown Anglican School, then right onto Grenville Street and finish at the start point.

Secondary and Club teams will go down Bay Street, right after the bridge at Rose Place, then right, onto Grenville Street at the Public Health Dept., and towards the start point.