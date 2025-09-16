La Soufrière volcano monitoring equipment stolen

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has raised an urgent alarm after critical volcano monitoring equipment at the La Soufrière volcano was deliberately vandalized and stolen.
On September 16th, 2025, the Soufrière Monitoring Unit discovered significant damage at the Wallibou seismic station. Unidentified individuals stole two large solar panels, deliberately cut power connection wires, and removed two batteries – later found discarded in nearby bushes.
This station is not just another monitoring point – it’s a critical early warning system. Located on the lower volcano flank, it’s typically the first station to detect potential seismic events signaling volcanic activity. The vandalism creates a dangerous information gap in the monitoring network.
“Without this equipment, our ability to effectively monitor La Soufrière is severely compromised,” said a NEMO spokesperson. “This volcano remains highly active, and timely warnings are essential for public safety.”
NEMO is urgently requesting public assistance. Anyone with information about the equipment theft is encouraged to contact:
- Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force: 457-1211
- Chateaubelay Police Station: 458-2229
- Emergency Services: 911/999
The organization emphasized that tampering with monitoring equipment puts entire communities at risk, potentially preventing early detection of volcanic threats.