Spring Village Man Charged with Threat to Kill

Labourer Charged with Threatening Language and Threat to Kill

On March 29, 2025, police executed a warrant to arrest Glenroy Providence, a 54-year-old laborer from Spring Village. He faces charges of Threatening Language and Threat to Kill, which are violations of Sections 289 and 165 of Chapter 171 of the Criminal Code, Revised Edition of the Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

Investigations revealed that Providence allegedly made verbal threats that could incite a breach of the peace. He is accused of using threatening language toward Mozart Browne, a 28-year-old laborer residing at the same address. During this encounter, Providence reportedly stated, “I have a bullet for you.”

Additionally, Providence is charged in connection with a separate incident involving Randolph Ashbee, a 46-year-old mechanic, also living at the same address. It is alleged that while in a public space in Spring Village, Providence employed threatening language and issued a threat to kill. He reportedly said, “I have a bullet for you,” followed by, “Randy, I’m going to kill you; I’m going to shoot you.”

The alleged offenses occurred on March 14 and March 16, 2025.

Providence appeared before the Serious Offences Court on March 31, 2025. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. The court offered him composite bail set at $1,000.00 ECC, with conditions requiring him to report to the Georgetown Police Station every Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Furthermore, he was ordered to refrain from any contact with the complainants.

The case has been adjourned and transferred to the Georgetown Magistrate Court, with a hearing scheduled for April 7, 2025.