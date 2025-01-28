Landslide knocks out water supply in several N. Leeward villages

The CWSA is reporting that after repairs were completed last night, Monday January 27th, on the previously reported damage to its network in the Copeland Mountain, a subsequent landslide was triggered Tuesday morning, detaching another section of pipeline.
Currently, communities from Spring Village to Richmond are once again without a supply.
Restoration work is already under way to have repairs completed as soon as possible.
The CWSA says they will continue to update as more information becomes available and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.