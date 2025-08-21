SVG Set to Wow with 37 Performances at CARIFESTA

Over 80 Vincentians will take part in the 2025 Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA).

The first group left the state for Barbados on Wednesday August 20th, 2025. The other performers will join their counterparts on Thursday August 21st and Friday August 22nd.

Among the first batch were Head of the Vincentian delegation and Artistic Director Rodney Small, Manager of the contingent Ricardo “Ricky” Adams and Director of Culture Maxine Browne.

Small told the Agency for Public Information (API) that the Vincentian CARIFESTA XV contingent is the largest ever and includes artistes, dancers, poets, actors, actresses, filmmakers and drummers.

He said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be showcasing over 37 performances across 14 days, blending music, drama, the spoken word, dance, and traditional Union Island and Rose Hall drumming. Small said that Vincentians can expect to see their culture represented four times a day throughout the festival.

He noted that the selection process this year was very transparent and competitive, with open auditions held earlier in May.

Small noted that the final team represents a cross-section of talent, young, seasoned, and traditional performers alike while people were chosen who were multitalented and not just versed in one area of the performing arts.

CARIFESTA XV runs from August 22 to August 31, 2025, under the theme “Caribbean Roots …Global Excellence.”