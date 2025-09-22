Ad image
23yro Largo Height man stabbed multiple times

Redemption Sharpes Resident Charged with Wounding

On September 21, 2025, police arrested and charged Ray Roberts, a 24-year-old resident of Redemption Sharpes, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 23-year-old Labourer of Largo Height by stabbing him on his chest and neck with an unknown object multiple times.

The offence was committed in Redemption Sharpes on September 19, 2025.


Roberts is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

ByPress Release
