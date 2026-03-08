SVG Govt Announces 2026 Agri., Fisheries Census

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced a comprehensive Census of Agriculture and Fisheries scheduled to take place between March and October 2026.

This national initiative aims to gather vital statistics regarding farming, livestock, and land management to help guide future economic policy and resource distribution.

Notably, while an agricultural survey has not been conducted since 2000, this upcoming project marks the first time the nation will formally include the fisheries sector in its data collection.

Multiple government ministries are collaborating on the effort and are urging local producers and households to participate to ensure accurate results.

To encourage transparency, the state guarantees that all gathered personal details will remain strictly confidential and be utilized only for statistical analysis.

This large-scale data gathering exercise is intended to modernize the country’s understanding of its food production systems and rural industries.