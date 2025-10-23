St Vincent launches biggest ever EXPO

SVG’s Biggest Ever Expo Launches Today with Hundreds of Local Products

Excitement is in the air as Invest SVG opens the doors of the Everything Vincy Expo+ today from 10am. Spanning 5 days over the Independence weekend until October 27th, participants have been preparing their exhibits over the past week at the expo’s brand-new location at the Diamond Industrial Estate.

With an increased capacity for exhibitors, new facilities and participants from across the region, it is anticipated that 2025’s Everything Vincy Expo+ will be the biggest expo ever hosted in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on track to becoming the OECS’ largest exposition event.

Each day, the expo will be open from 10am – 10pm and will host an exciting array of producers and service providers from different sectors such as agro-processing, technology, the creative sector, entertainment, tourism and much more. “Invest SVG urges Vincentians to visit, shop and support local businesses,” said Executive Director Glen Beache. “It is important to appreciate the hard work of our people while also learning about new cultures and gaining new experiences from the expo’s international participants.”

Additionally, the Everything Vincy Expo+ will be hosting an opening ceremony at their dedicated events area from 6pm featuring entertainment, keynote speeches, live music and a performance from Junior Soca Monarch champion Lexi.

The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony and celebrate the start of our nation’s 46th independence weekend in true Vincy style.

Invest SVG would also like to take the time out to thank the sponsors of the Everything Vincy Expo Plus for their generosity, hard work and dedication:

Platinum Sponsors

The Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan

The East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC)

Virgin Atlantic

Guardsman

Right Stuff

Silver Sponsors

Republic Bank LTD

Flow

Bronze Sponsor