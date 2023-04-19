St Vincent launches Our Islands, Our Vibes content creators competition

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture further advanced its focus on Domestic Tourism by partnering with passionate creative Digital Content Creators.

On the 17th April, 2023, the Ministry held an award ceremony and launched an Our Islands, Our Vibes Content Creators’ Competition to increase local patronage of the tourism products and services offered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This competition was announced as one of the main activities for the campaign, under the theme 32 Islands and Cays! Yours to explore!

Our Islands, Our Vibes Content Creators’ Competition is a bold and exciting initiative says Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James. “What a better way to tell the story and the narrative of our beautiful islands than the people who are the emerging stakeholders within this digital space,” added Minister James.

“What it essentially does is create in the entire country a cadre of digital story tellers and ambassadors, who are going to primarily focus on promotion of our beautiful islands as a premier destination”, said Minister James.

Palm Island Resort and Digicel are the main sponsors of the Our Islands, Our Vibes Content Creators’ Competition.

Victor Kovacs, Chief Executive Officer at Digicel adds, “This is a Great initiative…this land is beautiful you should be proud of it”.

For the next seven (7) months, commencing May, interested Content Creators through this competition would create a one (1) —two (2) minutes video each month.

These videos must feature different tourism products and services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The grand prizes for the competition include:

1y’ place- one (1) weekend for 2 all-inclusive at Palm Island Resort and $500 XCD cash

2″ place- Smart device

3″ place – $500 XCD cash

Monthly prizes could also be won.

Domestic Tourism remains one of the main economic drivers for tourism development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Jewelene Charles- Scott, Communications Manager encouraged locals to take advantage of this opportunity and embrace the 32 islands and Cays! Yours to explore!