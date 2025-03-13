Unlocking History: Layou Petroglyph Park Reopens to the Public

Reopening of the Layou Petroglyph Park

The National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) is pleased to announce the reopening of the Layou Petroglyph Park on Monday, 17th March, 2025.

The park holds some ancient Amerindian petroglyphs on a large boulder, likely to date from the Saladoid (Arawak) period of initial settlement (around 300-600 AD).

Several Amerindian sites have been uncovered in St. Vincent, but the meaning of the carvings remains uncertain—they represent some of the most intriguing reminders of the island’s original settlers.

The petroglyphs are on the tentative World Heritage Convention list. The Layou Petroglyph Park will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To reach Layou Petroglyph Park, look out for a signpost along a road to the north of the village. Follow the signs to the reception building and then a short trail down towards the river. The petroglyphs are on a large boulder at the foot of the trail.