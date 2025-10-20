After Years of Neglect, Central Leeward Will See Significant Infrastructure Upgrade

The Layou police station is poised to undergo a comprehensive renovation and expansion project, addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges in the area.

Orando Brewster, Member of Parliament for Central Leeward, announced that the government has allocated funds from the Saudi Fund to modernize police stations across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with Layou being a key focus.

“This isn’t just about a simple repair,” Brewster emphasized during a recent radio interview on Boom FM. “We’re talking about a strategic expansion that will significantly improve local law enforcement capabilities.”

Key Renovation Highlights:

Acquisition of additional land surrounding the current police station

Provisions for housing a fire tender

Temporary relocation to a nearby house during renovations

Potential for decentralizing fire brigade services

The MP directly addressed recent criticisms from opposition candidate Conroy Huggins, stating, “Action speaks louder than words. We’ve already selected a contractor and are moving forward with a comprehensive plan.”

As an interim measure, the Layou Magistrate’s Court will be temporarily housed in the Layou Learning Resource Centre, ensuring continued judicial services during the renovation period.

While specific completion dates have not been announced, Brewster indicated that the project is moving forward with clear momentum.