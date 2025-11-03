Two men hospitalized after Layou shooting

Police Investigate Shooting in Layou

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Layou on November 2, 2025, just after 8pm, during which two male adults were injured.

​Injured are two 26-year-old male residents of Layou who were shot while traveling along a public road in Layou.

​Both men are at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital receiving medical treatment.

​The RSVGPF appeals to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice in this matter and maintaining the safety and security of our nation.

