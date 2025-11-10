NDP vows victory, warns against political unrest

At a party rally in North Union, St. Clair Leacock, Opposition MP, delivered a resolute message about the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) commitment to assuming power following the November 27 general election.

Leacock directly addressed concerns about potential political disruptions, referencing historical tensions from 24 years ago.

He emphatically warned against attempts to prevent the NDP’s legitimate ascension to government, stating, “Once you do your part, you have nothing to worry about.”

The veteran politician at the North Union rally made several provocative statements:

• Emphasized the NDP’s determination to “rule in the interest of the people”

• Highlighted potential legal consequences for seditious actions

• Positioned the upcoming election as “the most serious in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines”

Leacock’s rhetoric focused on fundamental societal principles, declaring the family and individual as core units of society. He promised a transformative governance approach, boldly declaring their vision of creating the “United States of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

By invoking religious imagery and referencing a “march to Zion,” Leacock crafted a narrative of inevitable victory, positioning the NDP as a liberating force for the nation.