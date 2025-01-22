Govt Unveils 2025 Strategy to Combat Leading Cancers in SVG

The government has identified colorectal, cervical, breast, and prostate cancer as leading causes of mortality in St. Vincent, prompting immediate increased action for 2025.

St. Clair Prince, the Minister of Health, has announced the development and implementation of evidence-based protocols for these priority cancers in 2025.

“Screening programs will be brought directly to the communities where they are needed; this is a hallmark of our system. We take the services to the people. In some instances, for example, breast cancer, we will promote self-referral. This will allow people to access mammograms by having to first consult a healthcare provider. Of course, the eligibility criteria will be made known.”

Prince stated that cervical cancer is largely preventable.

“Cervical cancer is by and large preventable, and I know the officials in the ministry will launch a cervical cancer program very, very soon because they are of the view that this is a problem in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and we know that most cases of cervical cancer are attributable to human papillomavirus.”

Prince indicates that the government is currently engaged in advanced discussions with various partners, including PAHO and the University of Miami, regarding the expansion of the cervical screening program to incorporate HPV testing, among other elements.

“Access to HPV testing will be made free of cost to the population. The same way dialysis is provided, free of cost. If we want people to do what we want them to do, we have to give them a send-in”, Prince stated.