Leatherback Hatchlings at Brighton Bay, St. Vincent

Jermaine, who monitors Brighton Bay as part of the SVGEF’s Sea Turtle Project, has been patrolling the area since April. He has watched over this particular leatherback nest since the mother laid her eggs in May, protecting it from threats such as egg poaching attempts and coastal erosion, which shifted sand over the site.

Over the two-month incubation period, Jermaine worked closely with the SVGEF team to keep the nest safe, and when the hatchlings began to emerge, large amounts of sargassum along the shoreline prevented them from reaching the sea on their own.

With Jermaine’s help, we were able to gather the hatchlings and clear a path through the sargassum, giving them the chance to safely begin their journey to the ocean.