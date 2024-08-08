SVG Left Out of Initial LIAT 2020 Routes

The list of routes that LIAT 2020, which took to the skies on Tuesday, will service did not include St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). LIAT 2020 will run the Antigua/St. Lucia route for the next two weeks, with hopes to expand shortly.

CEO Hafsaf Abdulsalam declared on Tuesday that flights to Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, and St. Kitts & Nevis would begin on Tuesday.

“In September, we will add 11 new destinations and expand into larger Caribbean territories in the south,” Abdulsalam said. The airline intends to include Guyana, Trinidad, and Tobago to its fleet expansion.

We plan to launch our new generation, 128-seat E2 195 narrow-body aircraft before the end of the first year. With ECCA’s Cat 1 designation, this will enable us to increase flights to Panama and, ideally, Miami, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands, according to Abdulsalam.

The airline’s goal is to be profitable and sustainable, the CEO added, even though ticket costs will still be reasonable and competitive. To help travellers, they are requesting exemptions from foreign governments.