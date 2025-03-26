SVG to Launch New Library Service for Senior Citizens

New Library Service for Senior Citizens

A new service is set to come on stream by the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services (NPLADS) – The Senior Citizens Digital Skills Programme. This programme is an initiative dedicated to bridging the digital divide and designed to enable our senior citizens to stay connected, access essential services online and enhance their overall quality of life.

The Senior Citizens Digital Skills Programme will offer a series of hands-on training sessions covering topics such as basic computer usage, internet safety, email communication, social media and online banking. These sessions will be tailored to the unique needs and learning styles of senior citizens, ensuring that they receive the support and guidance necessary to build their digital skills.

The Programme is schedule to begin on May 2, 2025 at National Public Library and is open to all senior citizens in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. To learn more about the Programme and how to apply, please contact [457-2022].

Let’s build a digitally inclusive future together!