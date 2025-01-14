Lisha Beache Joins Elite Five for Miss OECS 2025 Title

Lisha Beache of St. Vincent (SVG) will be among the five talented women from across the Eastern Caribbean who will compete for the coveted title of Miss OECS 2025.

Other contestants will represent Antigua, Dominica, Montserrat, and St. Lucia.

The committee describes the pageant as a celebration of Caribbean womanhood, highlighting the qualities that define the region’s women.

The contestants for this year’s pageant are:

Shania Samuel—Antigua and Barbuda

Kyanna Dyer – Dominica

Mauricia Barzey – Montserrat

Timiqua B. Deterville–St. Lucia

Lisha Beache — St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The reigning Miss OECS is Claire Marissa Smart of St. Lucia.

The Miss OECS Queen Pageant is set for 8:00 pm on January 31.