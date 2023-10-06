St Vincent livestock farmers benefit from $500,000 feed subsidy

SVG Livestock farmers feed subsidy

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that livestock farmers can apply to receive subsidies on a one-week supply of feed every fortnight beginning Monday, October 9, 2023.

According to Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Kathian Hackshaw, farmers must register and acquire a voucher to purchase subsidized food from the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC).

The price reduction is as follows:

Each sack of chicken feed is discounted by ten dollars ($10.00).

a twelve-dollar ($12.00) discount on each sack of pig feed

Each sack of general purpose feed is discounted by $8.00.

Farmers who raise livestock are encouraged to register at the following sites and times:

From Monday, October 9 to Thursday, October 12, the Veterinary Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, the New Grounds, Dumbarton, Wallilabou, and Rivulet Agricultural Stations, and the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Farmers must bring their farmer’s identification card with them.

Farmers will also be contacted when the vouchers are ready to be collected.