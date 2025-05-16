Logos Hope is returning to Kingstown, St Vincent

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is returning to Kingstown and will open to the public at the Cruise Ship Berth from the 5th to the 15th of June.

Many will remember Logos Hope’s previous visits—in June 2021, when thousands eagerly came aboard. Now, the ship is set to return once again, bringing another exciting opportunity to explore and engage!

Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy.

The Visitor Experience Deck, open to the public, beckons exploration. From the Welcome Area, offering an introduction to the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays, to the International Café, where delightful treats like ice cream, drinks, and snacks are available for purchase, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Saturday: 10:00 –22:00

Sunday: 13:00 – 22:00

Monday: Closed

Entrance fee:

Adults (13-64 years): 3 XCD per person*

Adults 65 and over: Free

Children under 12 years: Free (must be accompanied by an adult, maximum of 1 adult for 10 kids)

For more information, please contact Logos Hope Kingstown Advance Preparation Team:

Project Coordinator: Alexandrea Alexis