Long line road completed with upgraded features

The Long Line Road has been fully paved, marking the completion of major improvement works from Belmont to Coulls Hill.

The upgraded roadway features a wider surface and the installation of guard rails, significantly enhancing safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

This development provides smoother, more reliable access between the two communities and forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen rural infrastructure.

Long Line Road which connects Westwood village with the community of Belmont, Rose Hall would mainly serve the farmers of North Leeward.

The design and construction of the road were valued at $3.3 Million United States dollars.

The English and German gutters which were also built under the Road project cost $1 Million dollars.