St Vincent looking at third weekly flight from London

Air transportation in and out of St. Vincent should see a significant boost with additional flights from Air Canada and a possible third flight from Virgin Atlantic.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves spoke on Sunday about the recent update in the islands air transportation sector.

“Air Canada’s first week in November would be four flights per week. We did some work with several high-level Air Canada people recently when we went to Jamaica”.

“There is a high probability that we may get another flight out of London through Barbados, from twice a week to three times per week. This would be with Virgin Atlantic”.

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Virgin Atlantic flew to the island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean for the first time.

Gonsalves said there is work being done in relation to other airline connections as well; he, however, did not go into details.